Cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the city Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome if they are in a crate.

Grayson on overalls

Nancy Grayson will speak at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, at a coffee talk event sponsored by Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning program.

The title of her talk is “Yes … It Really Is About Overalls,” and will include stories about her work as founder of Rapoport Academy, as well as building houses, running Lula Jane’s bakery and writing a cookbook.

Refreshments will be served at 9:30. The event is free and open to the public.

Back-to-school giveaway

Local McDonald’s restaurants are hosting a back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaway for students in kindergarten through fifth grade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive and 7961 S. Interstate 35.

Purchase of any meal is required to receive school supplies and one backpack per student, while supplies last.

Local history

Architectural historian Kenneth Hafertepe, author of “Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas,” will speak during a Lake Brazos Rotary Club meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Insurors of Texas, 225 S. Fifth St.

Wine and snacks will be provided. Attendees should enter from the parking lot back entrance.

For more information, email karynm@gourmetgallerywaco.com.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for the 2023-24 season are ongoing through Wednesday for singers in grades 3-12. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Links Fellowship

Midway High School golf coach Keith Mikeska will be the featured speaker for a Waco Links Fellowship lunch at noon Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.

For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Lunch at TSTC

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Mexican cuisine this week, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming themes include a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.

West museum

The History of West Museum is presenting a new exhibit highlighting local farmers and ranchers, focusing on both the challenges of early settlers and today’s producers.

The exhibit will open Thursday and run through Oct. 28 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in downtown West. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Admission is free.

Kermit Oliver exhibition

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will present an exhibition of Kermit Oliver’s Hermès scarves to celebrate the world-famous artist’s 80th birthday.

The opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, and the exhibit will run through Oct. 14.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

Free backpacks

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 254-315-7837.

DAR workshop

The annual Daughters of the American Revolution lineage workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The Henry Downs Chapter is hosting the free event to assist women 18 and older who are interested in joining the organization.

Attendees will learn about the steps needed to document lineage. Those who have family documents of the last three generations should bring them to the workshop.

Indoor 5K

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold an indoor 5K event at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.

Competitors will run individual 5K races on YMCA treadmills in the air-conditioned facility.

Entry is $25 for YMCA members, $35 for nonmembers. Entry deadline is Saturday.

For more information, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org.