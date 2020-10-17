Waco-area news briefs: Local police participating in Drug Take Back effort

National Drug Take Back Day

Drug Take Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Robinson, Waco and McLennan Community College police departments.

Drug Take Back Day gives the public an opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted drugs. Bring pills or patches for proper disposal to police departments listed below. Veterinarian medications can also be disposed. No liquids, needles, sharps or aerosols will be accepted.

Robinson PD is at 111 W. Lyndale. MCC PD is in Room 315 of the MCC Student Services Center, and Waco PD is at 3115 Pine Ave.

Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, a locked box in the lobby of the Waco Police Department is accessible 24 hours per day.

Free COVID-19 testing continues

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the State of Texas and City of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. Testing sites will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are the testing sites for the week of Oct. 19-25: