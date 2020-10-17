Waco-area news briefs: Local police participating in Drug Take Back effort

National Drug Take Back Day
Drug Take Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Robinson, Waco and McLennan Community College police departments.
Drug Take Back Day gives the public an opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted drugs. Bring pills or patches for proper disposal to police departments listed below. Veterinarian medications can also be disposed. No liquids, needles, sharps or aerosols will be accepted.
Robinson PD is at 111 W. Lyndale. MCC PD is in Room 315 of the MCC Student Services Center, and Waco PD is at 3115 Pine Ave.
Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, a locked box in the lobby of the Waco Police Department is accessible 24 hours per day.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the State of Texas and City of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. Testing sites will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are the testing sites for the week of Oct. 19-25:
Monday through Thursday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.; Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Friday: McLennan Community College and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday: McLennan Community College, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Waco Convention Center.
Sunday: Waco Convention Center and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit is providing free rides to testing sites.
NAACP Souls to the Polls caravan
The Waco NAACP will host two Souls to the Polls Caravans to accommodate social distancing.
A-M churches will caravan at 2 p.m. Sunday, and N-Z churches will caravan at 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Congregations are invited to caravan to the Waco Multi-Purpose Building on Quinn Campus to vote.
For more information or to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.
