Waco-area news briefs: Local retired teachers chapter to celebrate 65th anniversary

Electronic edition Monday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Trib will publish an electronic edition only.

Print subscribers can active their digital subscription at no additional cost at wacotrib.com/activate.

Retired teachers meet Tuesday

Waco retired teachers will honor newly retired educators and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Waco-McLennan County chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

The guest speaker will be association Executive Director Tim Lee, addressing the need for pay raises and other concerns of retired teachers. The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.

For more information, call 254-644-0926.

City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Monday’s trash and recycling will be picked up Wednesday.

Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled Monday.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument be open Monday.

Find Your Waco Fair

The 2022 Find Your Waco Fair will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Freedom Fountain, off Franklin Avenue downtown next to City Hall and the Hilton hotel.

The fair aims to connect the community and showcase Waco as a place to call home. It will feature exhibits on local flavors, volunteer organizations, quality of life, real estate and leasing agencies, hobbies and clubs, and more.

For more information, call Rachel Martinez at 254-757-5633.