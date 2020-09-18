Waco-area news briefs: Lone Star Rodeo in Hubbard

Lone Star Rodeo in Hubbard
The Hubbard Rodeo Association will host the 18th annual Lone Star Rodeo, with performance times at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Mooney Holloway Arena on Highway 31 East.
There will be several kids events, including a mutton bustin', a calf scramble and a stick horse race.
Sponsorships are available by calling Paulette Fulton at 576-2050, Jason Kruse at 633-7343 or Forrest McCain at 981-1711.
NAACP to host candidate forum
The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on Zoom.
Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court, and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.
Candidates who wish to speak should contact the NAACP by Tuesday. Anyone who wants to view online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.
Free counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
C. Pickett PRCA Rodeo in Buffalo
The C. Pickett PRCA Rodeo will be continue Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center, 3637 County Road 305, in Buffalo.
Proceeds from the event benefit local 4-H and FFA chapters. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Kids under 12 are admitted free.
For tickets and Mutton Bustin' sign-up, visit BUFFALOPRCARODEO.COM. Gates will open at 5:30, and the rodeo will start at 7:30.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
