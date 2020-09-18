Waco-area news briefs: Lone Star Rodeo in Hubbard

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lone Star Rodeo in Hubbard

The Hubbard Rodeo Association will host the 18th annual Lone Star Rodeo, with performance times at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Mooney Holloway Arena on Highway 31 East.

There will be several kids events, including a mutton bustin', a calf scramble and a stick horse race.

Sponsorships are available by calling Paulette Fulton at 576-2050, Jason Kruse at 633-7343 or Forrest McCain at 981-1711.

NAACP to host candidate forum

The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on Zoom.

Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court, and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.

Candidates who wish to speak should contact the NAACP by Tuesday. Anyone who wants to view online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.

Free counseling hotline available

The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.