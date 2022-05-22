Waco-area news briefs: Longview Arboretum director to speak at Master Gardeners luncheon

Master Gardeners luncheon

Steven Chamblee, executive director at Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, will present the program "Texas Tough Plants" at noon Wednesday, May 25, at the monthly Lunch with the Masters meeting with McLennan County Master Gardeners.

The environmentally-friendly program highlights garden-worthy plants that thrive in the harsh, long summer conditions of North Central Texas, particularly in heat and drought.

The meeting will be held at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Archiving family history

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host Dr. Monte Monroe, Texas historian and archivist for the Southwest Collection at Texas Tech University, at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Monroe will discuss the importance of archives and how to preserve your own family history. The program is free.

For more information, call the library at 254-745-6018.

Blood pressure program

A free blood pressure self-monitoring program begins Wednesday, May 25, at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.

This four-month program helps those with high blood pressure learn to monitor and control it. Checks are done each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Exercise programming follows at 11 a.m.

For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Clothing giveaway Saturday

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is sponsoring a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Terrace recreation center, 100 Lyndon Circle.

Call 254-753-8210 for more information.

