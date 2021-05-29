Waco-area news briefs: Lorena chamber's Saturday in the Park

MCC campus closed Monday
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen and Summer I classes will start Tuesday.
Current students may continue to register for Summer II and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Von O’ Rama Car Show Saturday
The Von O’ Rama Car Show will be Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
The event was postponed from May.
Participants can enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.
Car show registration is $30 and will start at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Events include a burn out contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.
Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.
Bring any items with you that you would like the pinstriper to paint on.
For more information, call 254-498-2020.
Healthy Families Expo Saturday
The Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine's central facility, 1600 Providence Drive.
The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families.
For more information, call 254-753-4392.
Trib online Monday
The Monday edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.
Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Lorena wine and cheese event
The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, petting zoo and bounce houses.
Hillsboro Bonds Alley Art Festival
The Bonds Alley Art Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and June 6 in downtown Hillsboro.
The free event is hosted by Hillsboro Main Street. It will feature a food court and artisan displays selected by jury. Booth displays will also be along West Elm Street and South Covington Street.
Downtown merchants also have sidewalk sales during the festival.
For more information, call Chris Moore at 254-582-5499.
