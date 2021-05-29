Waco-area news briefs: Lorena chamber's Saturday in the Park

The Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine's central facility, 1600 Providence Drive.

The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families.

For more information, call 254-753-4392.

Trib online Monday

The Monday edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.

Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Lorena wine and cheese event

The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.

The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, petting zoo and bounce houses.

Hillsboro Bonds Alley Art Festival

The Bonds Alley Art Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and June 6 in downtown Hillsboro.