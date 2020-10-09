Waco-area news briefs: Lorena UMC to host Harvest Fest

Fair food available at Extraco
The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is hosting the Fair Food Drive-In, serving fair food favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 18 at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard, and park for free. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at at least one of the following locations: Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive; and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
For a full schedule and registration information, visit covidwaco.com.
Lorena UMC Harvest Fest
Lorena United Methodist Church will present Harvest Fest 2020 starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 17 on the Lorena UMC campus, 205 S. Bordon St.
The annual Harvest Fest features silent and live auctions, a bake sale and a lunch featuring pulled pork sandwiches. The event is free and will be held outside, with full COVID-19 precautions in place.
For more information, call Kaye Swain at 749-4145.
Drug Take Back event
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8322.
Toll-free counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number, which is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
