Waco-area news briefs: Lorena UMC to host Harvest Fest

The annual Harvest Fest features silent and live auctions, a bake sale and a lunch featuring pulled pork sandwiches. The event is free and will be held outside, with full COVID-19 precautions in place.

For more information, call Kaye Swain at 749-4145.

Drug Take Back event

Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.

For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8322.

Toll-free counseling hotline

The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number, which is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.

