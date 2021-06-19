Waco-area news briefs: Love is Love Paws & Pride Festival Friday

MCC seeks help with community survey
McLennan Community College is asking residents of McLennan and Falls counties to complete its Community Survey, available on line at www.mclennan.edu/data/communitySurvey.html through July 14. Participation and responses from the survey results will help MCC:
- identify community perceptions toward MCC as an institution
- assess the educational needs of the community that can be addressed by MCC
- gain feedback from those who could be future students of MCC or those who influence the decisions of future students
- gather information to assist the College in their decision making
- update and support other research efforts.
Qualifying participants will be entered in a drawing to win one of 37 gift cards valued at $5-$100. Current MCC students and employees are not eligible for the drawing, and one winner per household will be allowed. The survey is completely anonymous, but participants who choose to enter the drawing will be asked to provide their name and contact information. The contact information will not be tied to the survey responses.
For more information, email research@mclennan.edu or call 254-299-8476.
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway ISD and Waco ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine from 2-7 p.m. Friday at the University High School gym, 3201 S. New Road. It is open to anyone 12 or older.
Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.
Registration at www.covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
Love is Love Paws and Pride Festival
The Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Pride Network will have a Love is Love Paws & Pride Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
The event will include food trucks, vendor booths and other activities. All money raised for the event will be divided between The Humane Society of Central Texas and The Waco Pride Network.
Dogs will be onsite for adoption. Vendor spaces are available for $45. For details, email vcollins@hsctx.org.
