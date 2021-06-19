Waco-area news briefs: Love is Love Paws & Pride Festival Friday

MCC seeks help with community survey

McLennan Community College is asking residents of McLennan and Falls counties to complete its Community Survey, available on line at www.mclennan.edu/data/communitySurvey.html through July 14. Participation and responses from the survey results will help MCC:

Qualifying participants will be entered in a drawing to win one of 37 gift cards valued at $5-$100. Current MCC students and employees are not eligible for the drawing, and one winner per household will be allowed. The survey is completely anonymous, but participants who choose to enter the drawing will be asked to provide their name and contact information. The contact information will not be tied to the survey responses.