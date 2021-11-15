Waco-area news briefs: Lunch with Master Gardeners

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit

Waco Friends of the Climate will start accepting entries Tuesday from all artists, professional and amateur, for its fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, which will be conducted online. Criteria for the judged awards are relevance to the climate crisis, artistic excellence and originality. Entry is free, and multiple awards are given, with a top prize of $1,000. Entries will be accepted until Nov. 30.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Free glucose screening

The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a free glucose screening from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Diabetes education class

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a program for people with Type 2 diabetes, begins a five-week session Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Classes will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 14. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Second Medicare class