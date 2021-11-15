Waco-area news briefs: Lunch with Master Gardeners

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit
Waco Friends of the Climate will start accepting entries Tuesday from all artists, professional and amateur, for its fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, which will be conducted online. Criteria for the judged awards are relevance to the climate crisis, artistic excellence and originality. Entry is free, and multiple awards are given, with a top prize of $1,000. Entries will be accepted until Nov. 30.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Free glucose screening
The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a free glucose screening from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Diabetes education class
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a program for people with Type 2 diabetes, begins a five-week session Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Classes will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 14. For more information, call 254-757-5180.
Second Medicare class
A Medicare education class is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road. This is in addition to Tuesday's class, also at 9:30 a.m.
Medicare open enrollment is underway. The class is designed to answer questions about the federal program.
For more information, 254-292-1843.
Lunch with the Masters
McLennan County Master Gardeners' Lunch with the Masters is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
The lunch is free and open to the public. Those attending may bring their own lunch.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.