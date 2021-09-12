Waco-area news briefs: Lunch with the Masters on Central Texas wildflowers

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan Councy Master Gardeners' Lunch with the Masters series will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC's Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

"Wildflowers of Central Texas" will be presented by Lori Lutz and Barbara Vance.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees may bring their own lunch.

Car decorating contest

A car decorating contest focusing on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Cars will meet at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 201 W. Loop 340, and continue to the Delaney, Ridgecrest Retirement, The Brazos, Arbor House, Emerald Cottages and The Blake.

Residents and staff at each facility will vote on the cars and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

For more information, call Jaylyn Schumpert at 254-733-9038.

Genealogical Society brown bag

The Central Texas Genealogical Society and West Waco Library will host a program at noon Monday in the meeting room at 5301 Bosque Blvd.