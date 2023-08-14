Learn about the Castle

Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, will host Stephen Sloan, a Baylor University history professor and director of its Institute for Oral History, for a presentation about the Cottonland Castle at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The landmark castle on Austin Avenue has been long a source of interest for locals and visitors alike since the turn of the 20th century. After an extensive renovation, it was recently auctioned by area television personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Retirees from around Central Texas are invited to attend the historical presentation.

‘Mining the Pacific’

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “Mining the Pacific Ocean” at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film explores the techniques of deep sea mining, the importance of critical minerals and possible damage to marine ecosystems.

Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome, and the event is free.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Lifelong Learning talk

Nancy Grayson will speak at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, at a coffee talk event sponsored by Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning program.

The title of her talk is “Yes … It Really Is About Overalls,” and will include stories about her work as founder of Rapoport Academy, as well as building houses, running Lula Jane’s bakery and writing a cookbook.

Refreshments will be served at 9:30. The event is free and open to the public.

Gatesville vigil Saturday

The Lioness Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance will hold a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Raby Park, 400 S. Eighth St. in Gatesville, to raise awareness about the lack of air conditioning in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice units in Gatesville, and how that has negatively impacted not only the incarcerated, but the many employees, volunteers and visiting families.

For more information, call 469-910-6303.

Lake Brazos Rotary Club

Robert Gage, director of Shepherd’s Heart food pantry, will speak during a Lake Brazos Rotary Club meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at Insurors of Texas, 225 S. Fifth St.

The club is also collecting school supplies for Connally Independent School District.

Wine and snacks will be provided at the meeting. For more information, email karynm@gourmetgallerywaco.com.

Making a charcuterie board

The McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department is offering several upcoming evening classes on making a charcuterie board.

The costs range from $89 to $105. To register, go to cereg.mclennan.edu. The classes include basics on Thursday and Oct. 26, vegetarian theme on Sept. 28 and fall theme on Nov. 21.

City golf championship

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave., will host the annual Waco City Golf Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

The competition dates to 1930 and will include flighted tournaments for players in a variety of divisions, along with a championship flight to determine the best in Waco.

To sign up, call 254-745-6009. Entry is $150 per player, and the deadline to register is 6 p.m. Thursday. Players must be permanent residents of McLennan County and at least 16 years old.

There will be no senior flights or senior tees. A separate Waco City Senior Championship for players 55 and older will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its monthly Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Leo Harris, owner of Bird Song Lavender Farms in Troy, will present on growing lavender.

Participants should bring a lunch. The session is free. For more information, call the McLennan County AgriLife office at 254-757-5180.

Eclipse watch party

VIP tickets are sold out for the city of Waco’s total eclipse watch party, which will be held April 8, 2024, at Touchdown Alley outside Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

General admission tickets are still available, priced at $20 for adults and $10 for ages 5-17. Younger children are free.

A four-day festival is planned that includes eclipse-themed concerts, a fun run and a science, technology, engineering, arts and math festival.

Tickets, which include appropriate viewing glasses, are available at eclipseovertexas2024.com.