Waco-area news briefs: Mail Ballot Activity tracker available

Mail Ballot Activity tracker available
The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the November 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed to them yet, as well as see if their respective returned ballot has reached the elections office.
The service is available in both English and Spanish.
More than 10,000 ballots have been mailed out so far for the Nov. 3 election.
Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St.
Symptoms are not required to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free testing locations set up in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday in Waco.
Sites starting Wednesday include Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive. Testing will be available at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., starting Oct 12.
For days of operation for each site and registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com.
Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
Voter registration information
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting starts Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Voters can check their registration status at votetexas.gov/register.
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
More information is available by calling 757-5043.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.