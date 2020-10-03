Waco-area news briefs: Mail Ballot Activity tracker available

Mail Ballot Activity tracker available

The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the November 3 Joint Election tab.

Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed to them yet, as well as see if their respective returned ballot has reached the elections office.

The service is available in both English and Spanish.

More than 10,000 ballots have been mailed out so far for the Nov. 3 election.

Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St.

Symptoms are not required to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.