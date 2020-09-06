Waco-area news briefs: Makeup food distributions

Mobile food pantry distributions
The Central Texas Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution scheduled for last Thursday was canceled because of severe weather.
As alternatives, Waco-area residents in need of food assistance may attend a Food Bank Mobile Pantry distribution.
Mobile distributions are planned for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3314 Franklin Ave. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Texas State Technical College, at Crest Drive and Airline Drive.
Central Texans in need can also find resources by visiting centraltexasfoodbank.org and clicking on “Find Food Now.”
Business workshop information session
East Waco Empowerment Project and City Center Waco will start a 10-week online workshop, “How to Start a Growing Profitable Business," on Sept. 22.
An information session will be conducted from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
For more information, call 292-2423. To register, go to www.wibowaco.org.
Pro-Life Waco remembrance event
Pro-Life Waco will observe the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children from 9 a.m .to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel’s Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.
The event will be observed in more than 100 cities. The event in Waco will also celebrate the current half-year suspension of abortions at Planned Parenthood in Waco.
Along with local voices, the headline speaker will be Heather Hobbs of Save THE 1 ministries.
For more information, contact John Pisciotta 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Bosque Art Classic opening
The 35th annual Bosque Art Classic in Clifton will feature more than 200 pieces of art by artists from across the nation. It will be held online because of COVID-19 concerns.
A video premier on Facebook at 7 p.m. Saturday will mark the opening night ceremony, and the sale will run from Sept. 14-26.
The Classic will feature landscapes, portraits, still life scenes, and a variety of Western art, which the show is known for.
For more information, call 675-3724.
Monday trash collection delayed
Trash in Waco normally collected Monday will instead be collected Wednesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
The city of Waco Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and landfill will be closed Monday.
