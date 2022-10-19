Waco-area news briefs: Mammoth site to hold fall festival Saturday

Mammoth fall festival

The free Waco Mammoth National Monument Fall Fossil Festival will be held Saturday at the mammoth site, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The event will include local exhibitors, arts and crafts, and food vendors. Hiking trails, restrooms and gift shops will be open.

For more information, call 254-750-7946.

Tip Off Luncheon

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In addition to a preview from Baylor University and McLennan Community College men's and women's basketball coaches, there will a keynote presentation from new Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark.

For tickets, go to ecs.page.link/kk7tR or call the chamber office at 254-757-5600.

Bell ringers wanted

The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for volunteers — individuals, groups and businesses — to ring bells this Christmas season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary annual fundraising efforts. Money collected supports services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County.

Volunteer opportunities for bell ringers will run Nov. 11 through Dec. 24, Mondays through Saturdays. To volunteer, go to www.registertoring.com.

For more information, call Dinah Mills at 254-756-7271.

Halloween bash

The Humane Society of Central Texas will have its Halloween Bash from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will include dinner, dancing, costume contests, prizes, silent auctions and entertainment.

Tickets are $200 per person, available online at eventbrite.com.

Lions Club pancake supper

Waco Founder Lions Club's will have a fall pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit the programs and activities of of the Waco Founder Lions Club.

Sally's House benefit Nov. 1

From Broken To Beautiful, a benefit for Salvation Army's Sally's House, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets are $50.

For more information, email dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 254-756-7271.