Mammoths on the March

Waco Mammoth National Monument will have its annual Mammoths on the March celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the park, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Festivities will include a petting zoo, flower plantings, egg scramble, crafts, sandbox excavations, special exhibits, fossil identification, food trucks and more. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in citizen science screen washing with park staff. The spring-themed egg scramble will take place in the overflow parking lot near the park entrance. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. for kids younger than 8 and at 10:10 a.m. for kids 8 and older. Participants should bring a basket.

Baylor poetry reading

Baylor University Press and the Baylor Department of English will co-sponsor a poetry reading by United Kingdom poet John Greening at 4 p.m. March 23 in the Armstrong Browning Library’s Foyer of Meditation.

Greening will read from his recently published volume “The Interpretation of Owls: Selected Poems, 1977–2022,” edited by Baylor English Department Chair Kevin Gardner.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email david_aycock@baylor.edu.

Medicare scam education

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free education class to focus on Medicare and insurance scams from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Hazardous waste day

The city of Waco will have its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at 501 Schroeder Drive.

It is a free service for disposal of items considered potentially hazardous and is open to people who live in the city limits of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco or Woodway.

Down Syndrome walk

The ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12 and can be completed at eventbrite.com.

Kids in the Kitchen

Kids in the Kitchen will hold a session for ages 3-6 on March 24 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The registration deadline is Friday.

Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.