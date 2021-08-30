Waco-area news briefs: Marlin ISD hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday

Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-through community COVID-19 testing at the following sites:
- Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2
- Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College parking lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College parking lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643.
Retire Teachers host fall kickoff
The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold an in-person fall kickoff event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340. It will feature recognition of new retirees and an address by Tim Lee of Austin, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Preregistration is not required, but new retiree reservations will be accepted at 254-644-0926.
ABC hosts COVID vaccination
The Animal Birth Control Clinic, 3238 Clay Avenue, is hosting a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
Marlin ISD hosts vaccination clinic
Marlin Independent School District will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in the Marlin Middle School gym from 3:30-5:00 p.m. The Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone ages 12 and up at no cost.
The Texas Military Department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management help provide mobile vaccination clinics to community organizations. To schedule a visit, business or civic organizations can contact the State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center at 844-90-TEXAS.
