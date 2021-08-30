Waco-area news briefs: Marlin ISD hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday





Free COVID-19 testing continues

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-through community COVID-19 testing at the following sites:

Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2

Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College parking lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College parking lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.

The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643.

Retire Teachers host fall kickoff

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold an in-person fall kickoff event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340. It will feature recognition of new retirees and an address by Tim Lee of Austin, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Preregistration is not required, but new retiree reservations will be accepted at 254-644-0926.

ABC hosts COVID vaccination