Waco-area news briefs: Marlin to host grand opening of animal control center Saturday

New Marlin animal shelter

The city of Marlin will have a grand opening of its new 1,900-square-foot animal control center at 11 a.m. Saturday. The facility at 115 Capps St., the corner of Capps and Winter streets, is the only permanent facility in Falls County designed to serve as an official animal control center.

The building will provide an operations post for the Marlin animal control officer and provide shelter and provision for captured animals.

For more information, contact the city of Marlin at citysecretary@marlintx.net.

Vaccination clinics set

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. All vaccines will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

All clinics are open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road.