Climate art show available

Waco Friends of the Climate is holding its Climate Crisis Art Exhibit through April 29 at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The show includes more than 100 pieces from artists of all ages. Awards will be announced during a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and April 28, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 27.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Care for Waco Carnival

The Waco Youth Council, in partnership with the city of Waco Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, will host “The Care for Waco Carnival” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

It is a free, family-friendly event including food, games, arts and crafts, yoga instruction, and face painting. Attendees will also be able to check out educational booths, which will showcase topics on composting, gardening, electric vehicles, water conservation, recycling and other sustainability matters.

City career fair April 25

The City of Waco Career Expo will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Representatives from every city department will be on hand. There will be opportunities for interviews and hiring on the spot for select positions, so participants should bring a resume if they have one and look professional.

For more information about city jobs, go to workforwaco.com.

Von Otto car show

Fans of the late Von Otto will host the annual Von O’Rama Car Show, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick in Riesel. The public is invited to help remember a legend in the automotive industry and admire some of the many many vehicles and other things he painted.

The car show is open to any and all types of vehicles. The burn out contest will return, as well.

Summer art camps

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., is offering several weeklong art camps this summer.

Full-day camps are scheduled June 12-16 and July 17-21 for students entering grades four through six, and cost $250.

Half-day camps are scheduled June 20-23 and July 10-14 for students entering grades one through six, and cost $100. Mornings and afternoons are available.

Full-day camps are scheduled July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students entering grades seven and up, and cost $250.

For more information, email info@artcenterwaco.org.

Salvation Army needs help

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers May 1 through the end of August.

Volunteers are needed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner service at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.

Groups, churches, associations, older families and groups of friends are invited to adopt a day each week to help The Salvation Army feed more than 1,800 dinners a month.

To volunteer, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org. Volunteers can be 16 years of age with parental supervision while serving, or a minimum of 18 years of age.

Master Gardener internships

The 2023 McLennan County Master Gardener Intern class application period will close April 28.

Applications are available at the McLennan County Agrilife office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Applications and details also are available at http://txmg.org/mclennan/.

All applications and class fees must be turned in to the Extension office by close of day on April 28 to be considered.

For more information, email vanous101@bellsouth.net.

MCC to present 'Love/Sick'

McLennan Community College Theatre will present "Love/Sick" at 7:30 p.m. April 27-29 and 2 p.m. April 30 in Room 110 of MCC's Music & Theatre Arts building.

Love, romance, and heartbreak abound in playwright John Cariani’s follow-up to his widely produced "Almost, Maine." Against the backdrop of a grocery superstore, viewers discover nine stories featuring nine couples at divergent points of courtship, passion and misery.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and veterans, and free for MCC faculty, staff and students.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the MCC Box Office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.