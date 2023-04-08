STEAM class registration

April's science, technology, engineering, arts and math class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on rain.

The class for ages 3-6 will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 17. Registration ends Monday.

Cost is $15 for YMCA members, $20 for everyone else.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Master Gardener interns

The 2023 Master Gardener intern class application process will start Monday and close April 28.

Applications are available at the McLennan County Agrilife Extension office, 4224 Cobb Drive, or at http://txmg.org/mclennan/.

An orientation session, to answer questions and describe the process to become a Master Gardener, will run from 2 to 4 p.m. April 18 at Central Presbyterian Church Activity Building, 101 Sharron Drive in Woodway. Applications and fees will be accepted at the meeting. All applications and class fees must be turned in to the Extension office by close of day April 28 to be considered.

Homespun Quilters Guild

The Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. The speaker will be Marie Adams, presenting “The Right Way to Quilt.” Visitors are always welcome.

Waco tree walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Summer art camps

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., is offering several weeklong art camps this summer.

Full-day camps are scheduled June 12-16 and July 17-21 for students entering grades four through six and cost $250.

Half-day camps are scheduled June 20-23 and July 10-14 for students entering grades one through six and cost $100. Mornings and afternoons are available.

Full-day camps are also scheduled July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students entering grades seven and up and cost $250.

To register, go to artcenterwaco.org/classes. For more information, email info@artcenterwaco.org.

Kids Night Out Friday

South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will have a Kids Night Out event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday.

The event is open to kids ages 5 to 13. The cost is $25 per child, and a meal is included.

Parents can treat themselves to some time off while kids enjoy a safe and fun evening of activities.

To register, call 254-750-8650.

Rotary wine fundraiser

Together by the Brazos, Lake Brazos Rotary Club’s annual wine pairing dinner fundraiser, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at DiamondBack’s, 217 Mary Ave.

All funding stays in the Waco community and helps to feed low-income children over the weekends when school meals are not available, promotes perfect attendance at public schools with bicycle drawings, and beautifies Waco by planting trees in community spaces.

Individual tickets are $150. The event will include dinner, live music and a silent auction. Tickets available at tinyurl.com/tbtb2023rotary.

Health district blood drive

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with Carter Bloodcare to host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Every donor will receive an insulated water bottle, while supplies last. Participants need to register for an appointment at carterbloodcare.org.

Summer camp registration

Waco community center summer camp registration is now open for kids ages 5-13.

The camps allow children to make new friends, explore new interests and create lasting memories. With a wide range of activities, children will have the opportunity to develop their skills and interests in a fun and supportive environment.

Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on the dates listed below. Sign up by contacting each center directly: Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677, or South Waco at 254-750-8650. Space is limited.

Registration fee is $90 per child, per camp.

Session 1, June 5-30, $300

Session 2, July 3-28, $300

Session 3, July 31-Aug. 11, $150.

West explosion exhibit

The History of West Museum is presenting a temporary exhibit, “West Fertilizer Plant Explosion—10 Years After,” through May 27.

The museum, at 112 E. Oak St. in West, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.