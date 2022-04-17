Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners event to feature Lake Waco Wetlands presentation

Free trees available Saturday

Waco Friends of the Climate will distribute 500 trees, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.

The eastern red cedar seedlings, recommended by the Texas A&M Forest Service for McLennan County, are believed to be rapid growers, evergreen, drought-tolerant, provide habitat and act as carbon sinks to fight climate change.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Medicare enrollment session

A general Medicare education meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare is a federal program providing health care for people 65 and older. The meeting is designed for people who have questions about the program and the enrollment process.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Waco Rotary Club

Baylor University head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez will speak at a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday in the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For reservations, email wacorotary@gmail.com.

Master Gardener lunch

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a Lunch With the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road, Room 105.

Nora Schell and Rebecca Simanek will speak about the Lake Waco Wetlands and its partnership with the local Texas Master Naturalist chapter.

Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch. The session is free.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Support group meeting

The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.

The support group is for people who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling.

