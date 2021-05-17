Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners hosting plant sale Saturday

Master Gardeners plant sale
The McLennan County Master Gardeners' annual plant sale is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.
A variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available including annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents and cacti, shade plants, vines and ground cover, and plants to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees.
Cash and checks accepted.
Shower for Care Net Saturday
American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially sizes 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need.
For more information, call 254-722-1330.
Theater summer camp
Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The camp for children ages 6 to 19 will feature classes in music, movement, art and acting with a performance of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”
For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.
Westphalia vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost by Dr. Jared Ranly.
For information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 254-760-4316.
Parkinson's exercise classes
Heart O' Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support will host exercise classes at 3 p.m. at Crestwood Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.
Classes are Tuesday, Thursday, May 25 and May 27. Call 716-4402 for more information.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations
Free COVID-19 vaccinations through the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District continue at a drive-thru clinic at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Dates and times are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are optional but can be made by visiting https://covidwaco.com/vaccine-clinics.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.