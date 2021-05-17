Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners hosting plant sale Saturday

For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.

Westphalia vet clinic

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.

Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost by Dr. Jared Ranly.

For information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 254-760-4316.

Parkinson's exercise classes

Heart O' Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support will host exercise classes at 3 p.m. at Crestwood Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

Classes are Tuesday, Thursday, May 25 and May 27. Call 716-4402 for more information.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations

Free COVID-19 vaccinations through the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District continue at a drive-thru clinic at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Dates and times are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are optional but can be made by visiting https://covidwaco.com/vaccine-clinics.

