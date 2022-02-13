Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners hotline available Tuesday

Mardi Gras ball Saturday

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. The meal will be catered by Eddie Deen Catering. Manhattan Reception of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra will provide live entertainment.

Tickets cost $250 per person. For more information can be found online at https://advocacycntr.ejoinme.org/2022MGB.

Homespun Quilers' Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

Speaker Debbie Walters will present a program “Designing with Strips and Curves.”

Master Gardeners hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are once again available for lawn gardening questions at the Texas A&M Agrilife Office. Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The "Ask a Master Gardener" service will be provided from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Missed calls will be returned.

