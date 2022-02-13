Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners hotline available Tuesday

Mardi Gras ball Saturday
The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. The meal will be catered by Eddie Deen Catering. Manhattan Reception of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra will provide live entertainment.
Tickets cost $250 per person. For more information can be found online at https://advocacycntr.ejoinme.org/2022MGB.
Homespun Quilers' Guild
The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Speaker Debbie Walters will present a program “Designing with Strips and Curves.”
Master Gardeners hotline
The McLennan County Master Gardeners are once again available for lawn gardening questions at the Texas A&M Agrilife Office. Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The "Ask a Master Gardener" service will be provided from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Missed calls will be returned.
Waco Rotary Club
Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller will speak about "The State of McLennan County" during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
When she started her term Jan. 1, 2019, Chisolm-Miller became the first woman to serve as a McLennan County Commissioner. She is one of only six female African American county commissioners in Texas, out of 1,016 county commissioners in the state.
