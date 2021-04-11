Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners hotline open for summer

Baylor parade Tuesday at 6 p.m.
A parade to honor the Baylor men's basketball team will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Austin Avenue in downtown Waco. The parade will begin at 14th Street and move down Austin Avenue to Waco City Hall at Third Street.
The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 on April 5 to win their first national championship in men's basketball.
Master Gardener hotline
The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.
Call 757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.
Free Medicare education class
A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
For more information, call 292-1843. Masks will be available. Social distancing is still in effect.
Alzheimer's education program
The Alzheimer's Association's will have a virtual education program at 2 p.m. Tuesday featuring trained volunteer community educator Leah Ferguson. Participants will receive tips for having difficult conversations around some of the most common issues that arise regarding dementia, including when to stop driving, making legal and financial plans and trips to the doctor.
To register, call the Alzheimer's Association at 800-272-3900.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange organization will have a jigsaw puzzle swap meet starting at 10 a.m. May 1 at Butterfly Garden behind the Hewitt Public Library, 100 Patriot Court.
The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a zippered plastic bag. For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
