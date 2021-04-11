Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners hotline open for summer

Baylor parade Tuesday at 6 p.m.

A parade to honor the Baylor men's basketball team will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Austin Avenue in downtown Waco. The parade will begin at 14th Street and move down Austin Avenue to Waco City Hall at Third Street.

The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 on April 5 to win their first national championship in men's basketball.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.

Call 757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.

Free Medicare education class

A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.

For more information, call 292-1843. Masks will be available. Social distancing is still in effect.