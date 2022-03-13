Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners kick off 2022 programs Wednesday

Homespun Quilters' Guild

Homespun Quilters’ Guild meets Monday at 6:30 pm, at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 South New Road. The speaker is Margaret Willingham, teaching about reverse applique.

Archeological Society meets

Central Texas Archeological Society meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Dr. Lindsey Yann, a paleontologist at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, will present “Interpreting Diets and Climates Using Pleistocene Megafauna.”

Hewitt clinic blood drive

Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1001 Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

To schedule an appointment, call Angela Hykel at 254-202-7844.

Waco Rotary Club

Stacy Bruce, president of Variety of Texas, will speak about the nonprofit’s Peaceable Kingdom campground to the Waco Rotary Club, noon Tuesday at the Baylor Club. Peaceable Kingdom is the new home for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program, a youth development camp sponsored by Rotary.

Call 254-776-2115 for more information.

Master Gardeners luncheon

The McLennan County Master Gardeners present the year's first Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

Jim Moore, a retired agronomist and recognized authority on environmental issues in golf course management, will speak about incorporating natural habitats into your own healthy green lawn.

The event is open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.