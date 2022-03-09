Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners kick off Lunch with the Masters next week

Texas Clogging Council Rally

The 43rd annual Texas Clogging Council Rally will run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

For details, go to texas-clogging.com. Beginner lessons will be available, along with vendors.

Master Gardeners lunch

The McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the first Lunch with the Masters session of the year from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The topic will be creating natural habitats in urban spaces.

Jim Moore, a retired United States Golf Association agronomist and an authority on environmental issues in golf course management, will speak about reasons for incorporating natural habitats in places like a home's healthy green lawn.

For more information, call the local AgriLife office at 254-757-5180.

Pro-Life Waco meeting

Tricia Ross, author of “When Wishes Change,” will be the speaker at a Pro-Life Waco meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s church hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Ross will speak about the challenges of her second pregnancy, knowing her daughter’s life would only be for days.

An Italian buffet will be served from noon to 1 at a cost of $3 for adults, followed by the program at 2.

For more information, call 254-644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.