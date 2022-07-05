 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners lunch next week

  • 0

Master Gardeners

McLennan County Master Gardeners host its monthly Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. July 20 at the Central Presbyterian Church activity center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.

Deb Tolman of Clifton, an expert in sustainability, will discuss her keyhole garden method, microbiology, critter control, horticulture and composting.

Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Czech heritage group

The McLennan-Hill Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society meets Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m. at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road in West.

For more information, call 254-829-1259 or email dotgrandmafrench@gmail.com.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

People are also reading…

Jennifer Maurico will teach the skill of pointed pen lettering.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Downtown Design Walk

Waco Walks will conduct a “Downtown Design Walk” at 8 a.m. Saturday starting from Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.

Participants will learn about urban design elements that help create a more comfortable and enjoyable space, and give the city of Waco feedback on observations.

Elements to be discussed include downtown landscaping, lighting, crosswalks, street furniture, walkability, accessibility and parking.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Female firefighters step up as Waco Fire Department works to diversify ranks

Female firefighters step up as Waco Fire Department works to diversify ranks

“When you look at trying to have a department more representative of citizens, you have to be intentional in your recruiting efforts and make sure that women candidates are aware that the opportunities exist for them,” Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said. “You can bring your daughter or granddaughter to the fire station to see firefighters, but it has more impact when they see someone who looks like them.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert