Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners lunch next week

Master Gardeners

McLennan County Master Gardeners host its monthly Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. July 20 at the Central Presbyterian Church activity center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.

Deb Tolman of Clifton, an expert in sustainability, will discuss her keyhole garden method, microbiology, critter control, horticulture and composting.

Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Czech heritage group

The McLennan-Hill Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society meets Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m. at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road in West.

For more information, call 254-829-1259 or email dotgrandmafrench@gmail.com.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Jennifer Maurico will teach the skill of pointed pen lettering.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Downtown Design Walk

Waco Walks will conduct a “Downtown Design Walk” at 8 a.m. Saturday starting from Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.

Participants will learn about urban design elements that help create a more comfortable and enjoyable space, and give the city of Waco feedback on observations.

Elements to be discussed include downtown landscaping, lighting, crosswalks, street furniture, walkability, accessibility and parking.

