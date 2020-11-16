Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners lunch

Lunch with the Masters Wednesday
Master Gardener Patricia Goaley, PA-C MSS USN-retired, presents Anecdotes from the Garden during a virtual Lunch with the Masters meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, from noon to 1:30.
Register in advance for this meeting on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/y6gphv5k.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Call the McLennan County Extension Office at 757-5180 for more information.
Anecdotes from the Garden includes stories that combine history with interesting tidbits that apply to today. This year Goaley is focusing on Opportunistic Pathogens in the Garden: The shape shifters, assassins, and poisons that can be found in our own backyards and gardens.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following times and sites:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday: Antioch Community Church.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: South Terrace Youth Center, 100 Kennedy Circle, walk-up clinic.
Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com.
Counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
