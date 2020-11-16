Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners lunch

Lunch with the Masters Wednesday

Master Gardener Patricia Goaley, PA-C MSS USN-retired, presents Anecdotes from the Garden during a virtual Lunch with the Masters meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, from noon to 1:30.

Register in advance for this meeting on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/y6gphv5k.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Call the McLennan County Extension Office at 757-5180 for more information.

Anecdotes from the Garden includes stories that combine history with interesting tidbits that apply to today. This year Goaley is focusing on Opportunistic Pathogens in the Garden: The shape shifters, assassins, and poisons that can be found in our own backyards and gardens.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.