Style show RSVP

The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will have its annual Style Show Luncheon March 2 at its clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.

Tickets are $20 and must be reserved by Monday. There are seatings available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information, call 214-215-0193.

Kids in the Kitchen

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will offer its Kids in the Kitchen event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday during spring break, starting March 6.

The class is open to ages 5-12. Cost is $75 for YMCA members and $95 for nonmembers. Deadline to register is Feb. 27.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.

Black history lecture

The Baylor University Department of History will host Kaysha Corinealdi for its annual Black History Month Lecture from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 240 of Baylor’s Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Corinealdi, assistant professor of history at Emerson College, will present “Panama in Black: Afro-Caribbean World Making in the Twentieth Century.”

Titled after her recently published book, Corinealdi’s lecture will focus on how we remember, write and conceptualize histories of Black activism in the Americas.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Latin music lecture

Historic Waco will present its spring lecture, “History and Heritage of Latin American Music,” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The panel includes professors from Baylor University’s music department and Baylor Mariachi.

The cost is $5, but Historic Waco members and students with ID get in free. For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Attic Treasures donations

Donations to Historic Waco’s Attic Treasures event will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 29 at the Nell Pape Center, 1705 N. Fifth St. The event will run May 5-7.

To see the listing of office holidays and items accepted, go to historicwaco.org/attic-treasures-2023.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub or tree questions from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To reach the hotline, call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners office.