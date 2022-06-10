Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners present June lunch event

River cleanup

Keep Waco Beautiful will have a river cleanup from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday starting at Brazos Park East.

The event sponsored by Dos Equis will include outdoor activities, free food and free drinks.

For more information, email carole@keepwacobeautiful.org or call 254-855-7087.

Master Gardeners lunch

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its monthly Lunch with the Masters event at noon Wednesday at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Ashli Robkin, owner of Bonnie’s Greenhouse, will speak on indoor plant care.

Brown bag lunches are welcome. For more information, call the McLennan County AgriLife office at 254-757-5180.

Juneteenth program

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Community Race Relations Coalition will sponsor “Celebrating Juneteenth, America’s Newest National Holiday,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

Historian Sam Collins III, president of the Galveston-based Juneteenth Legacy Project, will address the history, meaning and effect of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.

To reserve a seat or ask questions, call 254-717-7903.

Gas cards for blood donors

Carter BloodCare will give a $25 Visa gas card to donors who give whole blood, double red cells, platelets or plasma on Mondays or Tuesdays through June 30.

In addition, all Carter BloodCare donors will automatically be entered in a grand prize drawing to win $2,500 in Visa gas cards.

To make an appointment at a Carter BloodCare donation center, go to CarterBloodCare.org and click the “Donate Now” tab, or call 800-366-2834.

