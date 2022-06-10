 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners present June lunch event

  • 0

River cleanup

Keep Waco Beautiful will have a river cleanup from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday starting at Brazos Park East.

The event sponsored by Dos Equis will include outdoor activities, free food and free drinks.

For more information, email carole@keepwacobeautiful.org or call 254-855-7087.

Master Gardeners lunch

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its monthly Lunch with the Masters event at noon Wednesday at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Ashli Robkin, owner of Bonnie’s Greenhouse, will speak on indoor plant care.

Brown bag lunches are welcome. For more information, call the McLennan County AgriLife office at 254-757-5180.

Juneteenth program

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Community Race Relations Coalition will sponsor “Celebrating Juneteenth, America’s Newest National Holiday,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

People are also reading…

Historian Sam Collins III, president of the Galveston-based Juneteenth Legacy Project, will address the history, meaning and effect of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.

To reserve a seat or ask questions, call 254-717-7903.

Gas cards for blood donors

Carter BloodCare will give a $25 Visa gas card to donors who give whole blood, double red cells, platelets or plasma on Mondays or Tuesdays through June 30.

In addition, all Carter BloodCare donors will automatically be entered in a grand prize drawing to win $2,500 in Visa gas cards.

To make an appointment at a Carter BloodCare donation center, go to CarterBloodCare.org and click the “Donate Now” tab, or call 800-366-2834.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

The city of Waco’s budget staff is recommending new property tax exemptions that would shave hundreds of dollars from many homeowners’ bills, but the city council will have to work quickly to implement the change in time for this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire in southern Spain stabilised, people allowed back home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert