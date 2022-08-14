Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners program focuses on fall planting

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its monthly Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.

Mark Barnett & the MCMG Seed Bank Team will present the program, Fall Bloomers: Native Plants, Perennials and how to gather seeds.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Baylor Singing Seniors

The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration and its first fall rehearsal at 9 a.m. Monday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. The semester registration fee is $75.00.

Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.

Peace Lutheran GriefShare

Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt. Meeting time is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 15.

The cost of the event is $15, which covers the workbook and all additional materials. Scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.

To pre-register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.

Waco Rotary Club

Baylor University head football coach Dave Aranda will provide a preview of the upcoming season during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

RSVP to wacorotary@gmail.com.