Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners program focuses on fall planting

Lunch with the Masters
McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its monthly Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.
Mark Barnett & the MCMG Seed Bank Team will present the program, Fall Bloomers: Native Plants, Perennials and how to gather seeds.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. For more information, call 254-757-5180.
Baylor Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration and its first fall rehearsal at 9 a.m. Monday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. The semester registration fee is $75.00.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.
People are also reading…
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt. Meeting time is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 15.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the workbook and all additional materials. Scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.
To pre-register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
Waco Rotary Club
Baylor University head football coach Dave Aranda will provide a preview of the upcoming season during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
RSVP to wacorotary@gmail.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.