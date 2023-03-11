Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco's annual celebration banquet will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

The keynote speaker is Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Austin’s Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

The event will start with a reception and program exhibits, followed by dinner at 6.

Individual tickets are $60 at brushfire.com/missionwaco, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call Joyce Brammer at 254-753-4900.

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 254-733-2828 or emailing staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Pro-Life Waco

Audrey Werner, of Plano, is the speaker for Pro-Life Waco’s Second Sunday luncheon Sunday at the church hall of St. Mary’s Waco, 1424 Columbus Ave.

The program hour will start at 12:45 p.m. Werner's latest book is "10 Tips on How NOT to Talk to Your Kids About Sex."

For more information, email prolifewaco@gmail.com or call 254-644-0407.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners' March Lunch with the Masters program will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Mark Barnett and a panel will present on gardening in drought conditions, plus favorite garden tools and how to use them.

For more information, call the McLennan County Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.

Art Guild demonstration

Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration by Dallas-area artist Joanna Burch at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Burch specializes in watercolor, oil and porcelain painting and will show her expertise in blending colors using artist oils.

The event is free for guild members and first-time visitors. For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Down Syndrome walk

The ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12 and can be completed at eventbrite.com.