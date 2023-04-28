Singing Seniors concert

The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a concert called “A Praise Journey” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The concert will feature various styles of music featuring arrangements by Elaine Hagenberg, Dan Forrest, Joel Raney, and Joseph Martin. Some of the titles are: “On Holy Ground,” “You Do Not Walk Alone,” “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” “This Train,” and “A Triumphant Alleluia.”

The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney on piano and organ, Linda Royals on piano, Greg Wallace on trumpet, and several guest musicians.

The concert is free, and donations will be collected.

Property tax workshop

Grassroots Community Development will have an East Waco property tax workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity A.M.E. Church, 819 Dunbar Ave.

The workshop will be presented in English and Spanish and include information about how to protest property taxes. Participants should bring their tax appraisal letter.

For more information, call 254-235-7358.

Arboretum celebration

The city of Woodway will celebrate the reopening of the Carleen Bright Arboretum as part of Arbo Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include live music, food trucks, a vendor market and family activities.

Admission is free. Parking will be available at the Pavilion parking lot, Woodway Family Center and Woodway City Hall.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public and will include a day of healthy activities designed to celebrate kids being kids.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez, program director of fitness and child watch, at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Master Gardeners plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the breezeway of Westview Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.

There will be a wide array of fresh, healthy plants including annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents, cacti, vines, ground cover and plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees, all grown by local Master Gardeners.

Pets are not allowed at the sale.

For more information, call the Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.

St. Mary’s festival

St. Mary’s annual church festival will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott.

The day will include a fried chicken and sausage meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse for $13, live and silent auctions, Wheel of Saints, a country store and activities for children of all ages.

Lions Park public meeting

The city of Waco will hold a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall, 100 Washington Ave., to discuss ideas for the future of Lions Park.

Items to be discussed include current trends in park design and how public feedback will influence the final design. The city of Waco, Lions Park Trust Board and many community partners plan to work together to redevelop Lions Park.

To register to attend, go to waco-texas.com/lionspark. For more information on the project, go to lionsparkwaco.com.

Sertoma Kite Festival

The 15th annual Heart of Texas Sertoma Kite Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Over Flow Road, near Twin Bridges Park.

The festival is a free family event with live music, miniature aircraft demonstration, games, candy drops, glider workshop, hula hoop contests, food, prize wheel and raffle.

Dr Pepper Birthday Bash

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host its Birthday Bash from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 6.

The museum will give away a year’s supply of Dr Pepper to a visitor who comes to the museum and another year’s supply to a visitor from Waco. Winners must be at the 2:30 p.m. announcement. Admission to the museum the day of the event is $2.

Final day of art exhibit

Waco Friends of the Climate's Climate Crisis Art Exhibit will conclude Saturday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The show includes more than 100 pieces from artists of all ages.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.