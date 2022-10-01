Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners to present Children's Garden Fair

Children's Garden Fair

McLennan County Master Gardeners will present the 14th annual Children's Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place in Cameron Park, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from the Cameron Park Clubhouse.

The event will include free activities for kids of all ages and families, designed to teach fascinating lessons about gardening in Central Texas. Everyone can take home seeds and small plants ready to grow.

There will be crafts, vegetable stamps and leaf rubbings, metamorphosis bracelet making, and take-home paper seed cards which will be ready to plant. There will also be learning sessions about bees, rainwater harvesting, insect identification and a scavenger hunt.

All activities will be outdoors at Miss Nellie’s, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Call 254-757-5180 for more information.

Hispanic heritage celebration

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Culture from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Kristina Campos-Davis, chief of staff to the provost at Baylor University, will speak about her Uruguayan and Mexican culture and heritage.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or by emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com. Dinner will be provided, and donations are welcome.

Alzheimer's series planned

The first of three free workshops for Alzheimer’s disease caregivers will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in room D-109 of McLennan Community College’s CSC building, 1400 College Drive.

The workshops will provide information on how the disease affects the brain, risk factors, stages of progression, treatments to help with symptoms, and strategies to help patients and caregivers.

Dr. Natalee Oliver will lead the sessions. Future workshops will be Oct. 20 and 27 at the same time and location.

For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 254-232-4449.

Retired teachers meet

“Sallie Bell has a Story to Tell” will be the program when the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340. Bevil Cohn, retired principal of Bell’s Hill Elementary School, will be the featured speaker.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.