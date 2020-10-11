Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners welcome Texas bee expert

Medicare open enrollment to start
Open enrollment for all Medicare beneficiaries regardless of age is Thursday through Dec. 7.
Changes to Medicare Part D plans can be made during open enrollment.
The Area Agency on Aging is available for free benefit counseling service.
To set up an appointment, call 292-1855.
Brew at the Zoo opens Thursday
The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.
Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated Driver tickets are $10.
For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Lunch with the Masters
McLennan County Master Gardeners will present a Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 on Zoom.
Texas Master Naturalist Carol Clark will be the featured speaker. She is a longtime member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, chair of the Bring Back the Monarchs to Texas committee, and a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist.
She will be presenting information about Texas native bees, how they are a vital component of a healthy environment and provide a new dimension of enjoyment in home gardens. She will include tips on what to plant and provide to attract bees to a landscape.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ude6hrzguE9cLFfyIjTd4MmSz2W7hyKoG. A confirmation email with information about joining the meeting will be sent after registration.
Basketball officials group to meet
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is recruiting officials for the 2012-21 season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years of age.
The first meeting will be Wednesday at the Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive. For more information, call Rodney Simms at 644-0610, Don Wenzel at 214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 715-2615.
