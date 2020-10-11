Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners welcome Texas bee expert

Medicare open enrollment to start

Open enrollment for all Medicare beneficiaries regardless of age is Thursday through Dec. 7.

Changes to Medicare Part D plans can be made during open enrollment.

The Area Agency on Aging is available for free benefit counseling service.

To set up an appointment, call 292-1855.

Brew at the Zoo opens Thursday

The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.

Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.

Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated Driver tickets are $10.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

