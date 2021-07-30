Waco-area news briefs: Masters Gardeners available for advice as heat sets in

Waco Hispanic Museum open

The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., is now open by appointment and also from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-548-9730.

Salvation Army cooling station

The Salvation Army’s facility at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the temperature reaches 95 degrees. The cooling station will only close briefly to allow staff to prepare for dinner service, providing a nourishing meal to anyone in need at the Community Kitchen.

For more information, call 254-756-7271. Donations for the summer relief efforts can be made at salvationarmywaco.org.

Football kick-off lunch

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Kick Off Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium.

Baylor University head coach Dave Aranda will preview the upcoming season, which will start Sept. 4 at Texas State University.

Former Dallas Cowboy linebacker Dat Nguyen will deliver the keynote address.

For more information, call 254-757-5600.