Waco-area news briefs: Masters Gardeners available for advise as heat sets in

Waco Hispanic Museum open
The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., is now open by appointment and also from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 254-548-9730.
Salvation Army cooling station
The Salvation Army’s facility at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the temperature reaches 95 degrees. The cooling station will only close briefly to allow staff to prepare for dinner service, providing a nourishing meal to anyone in need at the Community Kitchen.
For more information, call 254-756-7271. Donations for the summer relief efforts can be made at salvationarmywaco.org.
Football kick-off lunch
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Kick Off Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium.
Baylor University head coach Dave Aranda will preview the upcoming season, which will start Sept. 4 at Texas State University.
Former Dallas Cowboy linebacker Dat Nguyen will deliver the keynote address.
For more information, call 254-757-5600.
Master Gardeners available for help
The McLennan County Master Gardeners are once again available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.
Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.
University class of 2011 reunion
The University High School class of 2011 will have its 10-year reunion starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road.
The event is free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.