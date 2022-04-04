Waco-area news briefs: ‘Matter of Balance’ class begins Thursday

Mentoring Alliance lunch

Mentoring Alliance will hold its Central Texas lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets cost $35.

It will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about Mentoring Alliance, formerly the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, and to support the ongoing work of the organization.

For more information, email waco@thementoringalliance or call 254-752-6443.

‘Matter of Balance’ class

Area Agency on Aging will sponsor “A Matter of Balance” class beginning Thursday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program emphasizes strategies to manage falls.

To register, call David Gray 254-723-2876 or email graydavid830@gmail.com.

Waco Links Fellowship

Waco Links Fellowship meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.

Tribune-Herald sports editor Brice Cherry will be the featured speaker.

For more information, contact Ben Hagins at benhagins3672@gmail.com or call 501-984-0606.

Urban REAP water festival

Urban REAP, a Mission Waco program, is hosting a water festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1509 N. 15th St. in partnership with Baylor University’s biology department.

It will feature activities for the whole family to learn all about water. Baylor scientists will be present to answer water questions. The free festival is a come-and-go event.

Call 254-300-8029 for more information.

Democratic women meet

Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas meets at 11 a.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The meeting is free. For more information, call Valerie Fillmore at 281-806-1355.

