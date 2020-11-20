Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn cancels Christmas display

Methodist Men fruitcake sale

The Waco Methodist Men's group will sell Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes Monday through Dec. 24 at 4901 Cobbs Drive.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Pecan halves will also be available for $10 per pound. Text 292-8848 for delivery. All proceeds support local charities.

Women's Cubs selling poinsettias

The Waco Federation of Women's Clubs is selling 6-inch poinsettias for $12 each. To place an order, call Pat at 855-0925.

The plants will be picked up after Thanksgiving at 2900 Bosque Blvd.

Free crisis counseling hotline

The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.

Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.

