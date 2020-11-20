Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn cancels Christmas display

Mayborn cancels Christmas display
The Mayborn Museum has canceled its Christmas lighting display in the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village because of the local coronavirus outbreak.
For ticket or refund information, visit www.maybornlights.com.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:
Saturday-Sunday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru.
Monday-Tuesday: Antioch Community Church; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, walk-up.
Wednesday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, walk-up.
Thursday and Friday: No testing.
Nov. 30: West Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 114 Melodie Drive in West, walk-up.
Methodist Men fruitcake sale
The Waco Methodist Men's group will sell Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes Monday through Dec. 24 at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pecan halves will also be available for $10 per pound. Text 292-8848 for delivery. All proceeds support local charities.
Women's Cubs selling poinsettias
The Waco Federation of Women's Clubs is selling 6-inch poinsettias for $12 each. To place an order, call Pat at 855-0925.
The plants will be picked up after Thanksgiving at 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Free crisis counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
