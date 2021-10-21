Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn hosts Sic 'Em Science Day, with Chemistry Magic Show

Pumpkin painting contest

Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. will host a “Bring Your Own Pumpkin,” pumpkin painting event at 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is for adults and children. All paint and embellishments will be provided by the gallery, just bring a pumpkin.

For an additional $5, pumpkins will be entered into the pumpkin contest to be judged at 6 p.m.

St. Philip OktoberFest

St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will host Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

A German meal of pork loin, sausage, sauerkraut, German potato salad and homemade dessert will be available. The event will also features Czech music.

Games, a raffle, silent auction and live auction will start at 1 p.m.

Mayborn science day

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Sic 'Em Science Day with events starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Several scientists will present cutting-edge research throughout the museum, culminating with a chemistry magic show at 2 p.m.

'Fright Night at the Rite'