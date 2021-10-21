Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn hosts Sic 'Em Science Day, with Chemistry Magic Show

Pumpkin painting contest
Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. will host a “Bring Your Own Pumpkin,” pumpkin painting event at 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is for adults and children. All paint and embellishments will be provided by the gallery, just bring a pumpkin.
For an additional $5, pumpkins will be entered into the pumpkin contest to be judged at 6 p.m.
St. Philip OktoberFest
St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will host Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A German meal of pork loin, sausage, sauerkraut, German potato salad and homemade dessert will be available. The event will also features Czech music.
Games, a raffle, silent auction and live auction will start at 1 p.m.
Mayborn science day
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Sic 'Em Science Day with events starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Several scientists will present cutting-edge research throughout the museum, culminating with a chemistry magic show at 2 p.m.
'Fright Night at the Rite'
Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will have “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special Halloween play presented by Waco’s Children Theatre at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and available at the door. Children 5 and under get in free.
All proceeds benefit the preservation of the library and museum. For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-752-1618 or email contactus@leelockwood.org.
