Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Mini Monday program

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

First Pitch Luncheon

The annual First Pitch Luncheon will start at noon Thursday on Zoom.

Participants will include Baylor University head softball coach Glenn Moore, Baylor head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez, McLennan Community College head softball coach Chris Berry and MCC head baseball coach Mitch Thompson. For more information, contact Jason Powers at 757-5608 or jpowers@wacochamber.com.

Floating Mercado Sunday