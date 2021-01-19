Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Mini Monday program

Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
First Pitch Luncheon
The annual First Pitch Luncheon will start at noon Thursday on Zoom.
Participants will include Baylor University head softball coach Glenn Moore, Baylor head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez, McLennan Community College head softball coach Chris Berry and MCC head baseball coach Mitch Thompson. For more information, contact Jason Powers at 757-5608 or jpowers@wacochamber.com.
Floating Mercado Sunday
Floating Mercado, a monthly market at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature food, craft vendors and culture through local businesses. Mask guidelines will be enforced.
For more information, call 339-7623 or email dytrun@wacohispanicchamber.com.
Mayborn Mini Monday
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a Mini Tour of Texas Lifeways from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The special program will let children age 5 and younger learn more about the cultures and dwellings of early Central Texans. The program is free with the price of admission. Mayborn Museum members and Baylor University students receive free admission.
'Managing Your Crazy Self'
The Heart of Texas Counseling Association will host a virtual workshop, "Managing Your Crazy Self," from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 29, presented by Randy Guttenberger.
Continuing education units are available for school counselors, licensed professional counselors and licensed clinical social workers.
For more information, email patcarneyweaver@gmail.com.
