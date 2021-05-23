Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Museum all about bugs on Monday

Sunset Memorial Observation
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 and Special Forces Association Chapter 93 will hold the annual Sunset Memorial Observation at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive, at 6 p.m. Friday.
It will include military honors for the 83 Waco-area citizens killed in action during the Vietnam War. Family and friends may also honor former military members who have recently passed away.
For more information, call Gary Urban at 715-6560.
Alzheimer's caregiver seminar
The Alzheimer's Association presents "Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior" at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The virtual caregiver seminar features community educator Natalee Oliver. Topics include decoding behavioral messages, identifying common behavior triggers and strategies to help intervene.
To register, call 800-272-3900.
Mayborn Monday all about bugs
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, hosts "Mini Monday: Bugs" from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Participants will meet mealworms, make thumbprint insects and examine critters of all kinds. Mini Monday is a special program for ages 5 and under and their caregivers.
This program is free with museum admission, which is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 2-12 and $7 for seniors 65 and up.
Criminal justice series concludes
Waco NAACP will present the last of its criminal justice series Monday at 6:30 p.m. Houston criminal defense attorney Tyrone Moncriffe, winner of the Atticus Finch Award, will explain grand jury procedure, the power that jurors have and why it is crucial that all citizens serve on grand juries.
The webinar ID 912 1300 6678. For more information, email waconaacp@gmail.com.
NARFE meets Thursday
National Association of Retired and Federal Employees meets Thursday at noon at Uncle Dan’s Restaurant, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
All retired and active federal employees are welcome. For more information, call 772-8663.
Trib online Monday
The May 30 edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.
Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. May 31.
