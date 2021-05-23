Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Museum all about bugs on Monday

This program is free with museum admission, which is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 2-12 and $7 for seniors 65 and up.

Criminal justice series concludes

Waco NAACP will present the last of its criminal justice series Monday at 6:30 p.m. Houston criminal defense attorney Tyrone Moncriffe, winner of the Atticus Finch Award, will explain grand jury procedure, the power that jurors have and why it is crucial that all citizens serve on grand juries.

The webinar ID 912 1300 6678. For more information, email waconaacp@gmail.com.

NARFE meets Thursday

National Association of Retired and Federal Employees meets Thursday at noon at Uncle Dan’s Restaurant, 1001 Lake Air Drive.

All retired and active federal employees are welcome. For more information, call 772-8663.

Trib online Monday

The May 30 edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.

Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. May 31.

