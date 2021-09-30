Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Museum Fire Safety Day Sunday

Fire Prevention Week event
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Fire Safety Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, in partnership with Baylor’s Department of Public Safety, the Waco Fire Department, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and other local first responders.
The day will end with a fire drill at 4:30 p.m., when visitors and staff will hear the alarm and evacuate the museum.
Fire Safety Day is included in the price of admission.
Fire Prevention Week annually commemorates the Great Chicago Fire, which started Oct. 8, 1871.
Voter registration deadline
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election.
A complete list of registration requirements is available at the McLennan County Elections Office at www.co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.
Call 254-757-5043 for more information.
Save your Styrofoam
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Styrofoam collection event for recycling from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. The service is free.
Participants are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while the plastic is removed. Styrofoam cups, other food containers, and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. Peanuts are not accepted. The plastic should be clean.
For questions email anorthc@aol.com.
Matter of Balance class
The Area Agency on Aging will start a Matter of Balance class Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class will meet from 2-4 p.m. each Tuesday for eight weeks.
To register, contact David Gray 254-723-2876 or graydavid830@gmail.com.
