Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Museum Fire Safety Day Sunday

Fire Prevention Week event

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Fire Safety Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, in partnership with Baylor’s Department of Public Safety, the Waco Fire Department, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and other local first responders.

The day will end with a fire drill at 4:30 p.m., when visitors and staff will hear the alarm and evacuate the museum.

Fire Safety Day is included in the price of admission.

Fire Prevention Week annually commemorates the Great Chicago Fire, which started Oct. 8, 1871.

Voter registration deadline

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

A complete list of registration requirements is available at the McLennan County Elections Office at www.co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.

Call 254-757-5043 for more information.

Save your Styrofoam