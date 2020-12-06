Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Museum moves Doris Miller celebration online

Doris Miller celebration virtual
An event at the Mayborn Museum celebrating Doris Miller on Monday, the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has been changed to a virtual event from 11 a.m. to noon because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.
Baylor University history professor Michael Parrish will delve into Miller’s biography placed in the larger context of African American service in the United States military and the beginnings of the civil rights movement.
To register, go to https://conta.cc/3qpcjqU. For more information, call 710-7526.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
COVID-19 testing sites
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Monday-Tuesday: Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, drive-thru; Mart Community Center, 800 E. Bowie St., walk-up.
Wednesday: Heart O' Texas Speedway, 784 N. McLennan Drive in Elm Mott, walk-up; Family of Faith Worship Center.
Thursday: McGregor Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson St. in McGregor, walk-up: Family of Faith Worship Center.
Friday: Hewitt testing site, 109 Panther Way, walk-up. Family of Faith Worship Center.
Giveaway outreach Sunday
Phenomenal Connections Outreach Inc. will have a Holiday Drive Thru Give Away from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1501 Maple Ave.
Household items such as paper towels, toilet tissue, storage bags, dryer sheets and trash bags will be given away.
For more information, call Teresa Turner at 722-1307, Rosalyn Rodgers at 214-4747, or Erica Scarlett 469-783-7664.
