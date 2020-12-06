Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Museum moves Doris Miller celebration online

Doris Miller celebration virtual

An event at the Mayborn Museum celebrating Doris Miller on Monday, the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has been changed to a virtual event from 11 a.m. to noon because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.

Baylor University history professor Michael Parrish will delve into Miller’s biography placed in the larger context of African American service in the United States military and the beginnings of the civil rights movement.

To register, go to https://conta.cc/3qpcjqU. For more information, call 710-7526.

Foster Festivus adoption drive

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.

Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.

For more information, call 754-1454.

COVID-19 testing sites