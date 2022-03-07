Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn Museum offers spring break activities

Kiwanis Seniors anniversary

Kiwanis Seniors of Waco will celebrate its 35th year in Waco from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Golden Corral, 681 N. Valley Mills Drive. Cost is $10.

The event will feature the club’s accomplishments over the years. For more information, call 817-991-1343.

Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive. A meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7.

For more information call 254-717-1186.

Parkinson's program

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support group invites members and the public to hear LSVT BIG therapists from Ascension Providence at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

LSVT is a transformative exercise program for Parkinson's patients to help improve balance, range of motion and speech.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

Mayborn spring break activities

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, has activities for children planned every day over the two weeks of spring break:

Tuesday and March 15 — Tinker Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday and March 16 — Village Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday and March 17 — Tinker Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday and March 18 — Village Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Next Monday — Mini Monday story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Museum admission is $10, $9 seniors/students, $8 children 2-12, children under 2 free.

