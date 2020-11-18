Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn plans Christmas display

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:

Friday-Sunday: Antioch Community Church.

Monday-Tuesday: McLennan Community College.

Wednesday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, walk-up.

Dr Pepper Museum event

The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., is hosting a Holiday Make-A-Soda event Dec. 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Guests will try their hand at mixing their very own soda using flavors that range from cucumber and rose to chocolate and vanilla. Holiday flavors include gingerbread, cranberry, and salted caramel.

Social distancing and safety precautions, including required masks, are observed at all times. All participants 2 years old and over must wear a mask per museum policy.

Tickets cost $12 each. Call 757-1025 for more information.

