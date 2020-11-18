Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn plans Christmas display

Mayborn plans Christmas display
The Mayborn Museum is again hosting a Christmas lighting display in the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20.
The display is from 6-8 p.m.
More than 30,000 lights will illuminate the village. Strolls will be allowed following social distancing guidelines.
Visit www.maybornlights.com for ticket information.
Revisiting Audubon exhibit ongoing
Revisiting Audubon is on display now at the Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave.
This encore exhibition will reexamine Audubon’s work and life in a fuller context and will address not only his contributions, but his flaws and failings.
The exhibit is available to view in person through Nov. 24.
MCC Thanksgiving schedule
McLennan Community College will be closed Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.
During the holiday, current students may continue to register for the winter minimester and spring semesters.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:
Friday-Sunday: Antioch Community Church.
Monday-Tuesday: McLennan Community College.
Wednesday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, walk-up.
Dr Pepper Museum event
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., is hosting a Holiday Make-A-Soda event Dec. 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Guests will try their hand at mixing their very own soda using flavors that range from cucumber and rose to chocolate and vanilla. Holiday flavors include gingerbread, cranberry, and salted caramel.
Social distancing and safety precautions, including required masks, are observed at all times. All participants 2 years old and over must wear a mask per museum policy.
Tickets cost $12 each. Call 757-1025 for more information.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
