Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn program focuses on monarch butterflies

Milsap concert delayed

The Ronnie Milsap concert scheduled for Friday at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave., has been postponed to June 17.

According to the venue, the artist's management requested the date change due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Tickets will be honored on the new date. For more information, email aaron@wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Monarchs at Mayborn

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Monarch Butterfly Action Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in partnership with Waco Rotary Club and Keep Waco Beautiful.

The event will include making milkweed seed balls, playing pollinator games, giveaways and more.

Concert for Change

Concert for Change, a classical music concert to benefit The Salvation Army, will start at 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church of Waco, 1100 Austin Ave. Baylor University student musicians will perform.

Admission is free. Donations of groceries and money will be accepted.

Retired teachers collect pull-tabs

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, behind West Waco Library and Target.

Membership forms will be available for current and new members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Texas Retirement System.

The pull-tab collection is an ongoing project of the association to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple. The association's annual Children’s Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county.

Master Gardeners sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Westview Village Shopping Center, Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive.

Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses and Texas natives will be available. Cash, credit and checks will be accepted.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.