Waco-area news briefs: Mayborn to host Community Day Monday

Bagby Avenue ramp closing

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Highway 6/Loop 340 eastbound off-ramp for Bagby Avenue on Wednesday to prepare the area for upcoming traffic switches. Eastbound motorists will access Bagby Avenue by exiting at Imperial Drive and taking a new section of frontage road, including a new bridge, to Bagby.

The Bagby off-ramp will remain closed until summer.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and proceeding down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive, and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrison Community Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

Anyone interested in growing and using herbs is welcome to attend a meeting and become a member.

Parkinson's support group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers support group invites members and the public to hear Larry Denham, a health professional, who will discuss emergency medical services.

The program will be presented at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, at 3 p.m. Thursday. A 30-minute social with refreshments provided by will follow.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

Mayborn Community Day

Monday, Jan. 16 is Community Day at Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Days are the perfect opportunity to explore the museum's Discovery Center, Natural History Hall, and Historic Village for free.

The Mayborn offer Museums for All and other discounts all year long. Families who qualify for state food assistance can receive $1-per-person admission for up to two adults and all the children in the household. Just show an EBT card at the entrance.