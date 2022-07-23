Waco-area news briefs: MCC accepting Distinguished Alumni nominations

MCC nominations

The McLennan Community College Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association is accepting nominations through Friday for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nomination forms for both awards are available online at www.mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”

Questions about the nomination process should be directed to the association at 254-299-8481 or alumni@mclennan.edu.

Step Up, Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines.

The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost for the 12-week program is $25. To register, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Scouting camp

Local American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA scouting troops will host a swimming-focused day camp from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1-4.

The cost is $50 plus membership and includes archery, leather and wood craft, nature studies, first aid, and snacks. Ages 5-13 are served, and camp counselors ages 14-18 attend free.

To register or ask questions, email ahgtroop3567@gmail.com.

YMCA aquaponics

Kids can explore aquaponics at the YMCA's upcoming kids’ STEAM classes held at the Y, 6800 Harvey Drive. Ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, and ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

Cost is $30 per child. Space is limited and registration is required. Registration ends one week before the classes. Call 254-776-6612 for information.

Parents should be aware the children will leave with a fish to care for.