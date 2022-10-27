Waco-area news briefs: MCC Athletics to hold trunk or treat Monday

Food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Haunted house Saturday

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum will have its annual Fright Night at the Rite haunted house event from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets are $5 each. Children younger than 5 get in free.

For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-715-8280, or email ContactUs@LeeLockwood.org.

Sports collectors show

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive, will have a sports collectors show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees can buy or sell older sports cards, autographs, vintage collectibles and more during the show.

Admission is $8.

Sitting Up With the Dead

Historic Waco will have Sitting Up With the Dead events from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Cost is $15 the first night and $20 the second night.

Participants will experience a night of Victorian funeral customs at McCulloch House, including tours, vendors and snacks.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The 20th Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday at Brazos Park East, 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Check-in will start at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony will be at 9, and the walk will start at 9:30. The event seeks to build awareness of Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias and raise money for support, resources and a cure.

For more information, call 254-232-4446 or email wacowalk@alz.org.

Volunteer to pick up litter

Group W Bench Litter Patrol welcomes volunteers to help with its Adopt-A-Highway cleanup Saturday along Highway 6.

Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the old gas station at 5138 Highway 6.

For more information, call 254-598-8319.

MCC trunk or treat

McLennan Community College Athletics will have a free trunk or treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside The Highlands gym at MCC, 1400 College Drive.

Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.

In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to the Highlander Parking Garage.

For more information, email athletics@mclennan.edu.