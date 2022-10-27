Waco-area news briefs: MCC Athletics to hold trunk or treat Monday

Food giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Haunted house Saturday
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum will have its annual Fright Night at the Rite haunted house event from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets are $5 each. Children younger than 5 get in free.
For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-715-8280, or email ContactUs@LeeLockwood.org.
Sports collectors show
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive, will have a sports collectors show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Attendees can buy or sell older sports cards, autographs, vintage collectibles and more during the show.
Admission is $8.
Sitting Up With the Dead
Historic Waco will have Sitting Up With the Dead events from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $15 the first night and $20 the second night.
Participants will experience a night of Victorian funeral customs at McCulloch House, including tours, vendors and snacks.
For more information, call 254-753-5166.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The 20th Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday at Brazos Park East, 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Check-in will start at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony will be at 9, and the walk will start at 9:30. The event seeks to build awareness of Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias and raise money for support, resources and a cure.
For more information, call 254-232-4446 or email wacowalk@alz.org.
Volunteer to pick up litter
Group W Bench Litter Patrol welcomes volunteers to help with its Adopt-A-Highway cleanup Saturday along Highway 6.
Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the old gas station at 5138 Highway 6.
For more information, call 254-598-8319.
MCC trunk or treat
McLennan Community College Athletics will have a free trunk or treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside The Highlands gym at MCC, 1400 College Drive.
Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.
In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to the Highlander Parking Garage.
For more information, email athletics@mclennan.edu.
Submit printed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.